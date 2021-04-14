Scotland’s Hampden Park (cap. 51,866) has been given the go-ahead to host four games at a quarter of its full capacity at this summer’s postponed European Football Championship.

UEFA recently approved a submission from Glasgow’s LOS (Local Organising Structure), which had been working on a plan to re-introduce fans to Scotland’s national stadium. Along with three group stages fixtures, the stadium will also host supporters for a knockout match on 29 June.

The Championship will run from 11 June – 11 July 2021 across 12 European cities including Glasgow, Cardiff, Dublin and London, with Wembley Stadium (cap. 90,000) the venue for the semi-finals and final.

Hampden Park is one of eight venues to be given the go-ahead to accommodate fans. Venues in Amsterdam, Bucharest and Copenhagen are set to stage matches with audiences at 25%-33% of the venues’ capacity. All could potentially raise audience numbers at the end of April depending on the nations’ Covid-19 guidelines.

Venues in St Petersburg and Baku have also announced plans with a confirmed capacity of 50%, while Budapest is hoping to host spectators at full capacity subject to strict entry requirements.

Meanwhile, London’s Wembley Stadium recently confirmed a minimum capacity of 25% for three group matches and a last-16 clash.

London’s Trafalgar Square has been named as the preferred location for a fan park to screen all seven Wembley matches on giant TV screens.

Subject to Greater London Authority (GLA) approval, 12,500 fans would be able to attend the fan park, with free tickets being allocated via a ballot.