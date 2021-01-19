A final decision on the event delivery format of the 2020 European Football Championships is to be made in March, according to event organisers.

The sixteenth quadrennial tournament, originally scheduled for last Summer, is now planned to take place from 11 June – 11 July 2021 across 12 European cities including Glasgow, Cardiff, Dublin and London, with Wembley (cap. 90,000) as the venue for the semi-finals and final.

Although fans are hoped to be able to attend the North London stadium, the FA has until February to provide UEFA with its Plan A and Plan B about the number of supporters the government will allow inside.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferino said it has back-up plans in case any of the 12 host cities are unable to host due to Covid-19 concerns and that the number of supporters in each of the cities depends on vaccination situations.

The governing body said, “UEFA together with the 12 host cities is currently working on four operational scenarios for UEFA Euro 2020 – full stadium; 50-100% capacity with various mitigation measures; 20-30% capacity with various mitigation measures; and behind closed doors. Each host city together with UEFA will select two or three scenarios and develop plans accordingly in the coming weeks. A decision on which scenario will be applied individually in each city during the tournament will be made in March 2021.”