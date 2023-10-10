European football governing body UEFA has confirmed that the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland will host the 2028 European Championship.

The decision was made after Turkey withdrew to focus on a bid with Italy for Euro 2032. Both bids ran unopposed but still needed official approval from UEFA.

The UK and Ireland focused on Euro 2028, with UEFA’s approval, after they scrapped a plan to be Europe’s preferred candidate for the 2030 World Cup.

It is expected that Cardiff’s Principality Stadium will host the opening match of Euro 2028, with the final at London’s Wembley Stadium (pictured).

The list of 10 stadiums, which was announced by the Football Association in April, includes: Wembley (cap. 90,000), Principality Stadium (73,952), Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (62,322), Etihad Stadium (61,000), Everton Stadium (52,679), St James’ Park (52,305), Villa Park (52,190), Hampden Park (52,032), Aviva Stadium (51,711) and Casement Park (34,500).