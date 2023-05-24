European football governing body UEFA has introduced a range of safety measures for fans attending competition finals, following the chaos of last year’s Champions League final.

Last year’s final in Paris, Liverpool vs Real Madrid, saw many Liverpool denied entry outside the stadium, with some tear-gassed by local police and penned against stadium perimeter fences. There was also disorder outside Wembley Stadium during the UEFA 2020 final between England and Italy.

UEFA said it has drawn on the recommendations from an independent review panel and the findings of an internal working group, established immediately after the 2022 final.

It has also held “extensive and positive dialogue” with fan groups, primarily through Football Supporters Europe (FSE), to ensure their involvement in the staging of finals.

Among the measures being introduced are the appointment of dedicated supporter liaison officers and disability access officers for each final to help the finalist clubs to communicate and coordinate all arrangements for their fans.

UEFA has also increased the number of its safety and security officers covering the finals, as well as improved stadium signage at key entry points.

It said medical and first aid personnel will be visible and accessible, including at the turnstile gates and on the stadium concourse.

Additional resources are to be deployed to enhance ‘welcome services’ for fans and ensure that appropriate information and guidance, particularly across the ‘last kilometre’ access routes is communicated.

UEFA will work with clubs to integrate travelling stewards into the overall plan, with dedicated staff deployed at each turnstile block and medical personnel stationed at the turnstiles and concourse.

Crowd modelling reports have been commissioned for this year’s finals and will set “clear criteria” for commissioning such reports if necessary, moving forward.

UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis said, “By implementing the best practices outlined in our action plan and further engaging with fan groups, we are committed to ensuring that everyone can enjoy our events in a safe, inclusive and enjoyable atmosphere. We value their cooperation and will continue to work together to ensure that every supporter is heard, included and respected.”