The UEFA Champions League Final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley Stadium on 1 June is to be accompanied by the UEFA Champions Festival, delivered by the Greater London Authority (GLA) and partners including event production company LS Events.

The festival will involve concerts, family and football-focused activities across Trafalgar Square, Regent Street, Somerset House, Potters Fields Park and South Bank from 30 May-2 June.

LS Events is producing, programming and managing the fan meeting points, aspects of the Champions Festival, and other key host city activity for the GLA.

Festivities will kick off on 30 May at Trafalgar Square with family activities followed by a performance by Rudimental and a DJ set by Faithless. The Square is to be fitted with a ‘kinetic dancefloor’ to enable the audience to help power the stage production.

Meanwhile, Somerset House courtyard will host the Ultimate Champions Tournament, bringing together former UEFA Champions League legends from around the world to showcase their skills in a 5-a-side tournament. The UEFA Champions Pitch will also host community groups and schools from across London, along with various UEFA social and environmental sustainability programmes and sponsor activations throughout the four days.

The UEFA Champions Festival will come to Regent Street on 30-31 May, with a takeover pedestrianising the thoroughfare from Oxford Circus to Piccadilly Circus. Fans will have the opportunity to take part in a range of activities, including penalty shootout challenges.

Visitors to Potters Fields Park, next to Tower Bridge, will be greeted by a giant inflatable UEFA Champions League trophy, with interactive installations also placed along the South Bank.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said, “I am proud that Europe’s biggest match will take place in London and delighted that thousands of Londoners and visitors will be able to experience the thrill of this special competition through the UEFA Champions Festival.

UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis said, “Festivalgoers will enjoy a wide array of family-friendly entertainment, creating memories that will last a lifetime ahead of what is sure to be another epic encounter at the iconic Wembley Stadium.”

Chief superintendent Joe McDonald, who will be part of the command team overseeing policing in London during the weekend of the UEFA Champions League final, said, “The eyes of the sporting world will once again focus on London and our officers will be there to ensure this is a memorable week. We have been working closely with a number of partners including UEFA, FA, Wembley Stadium, local authorities and other blue light emergency services.”