Former Robomagic Live chief operating officer James Massing has joined Live Nation Entertainment (LNE) as SVP special operations.

Massing joined Robomagic, a promoting and artist development venture launched by veteran promoter Rob Hallett in 2015, last year shortly before it was acquired by US promoter Outback Presents. Among the highlights of his time there have been tours by KISS, Rod Stewart and The Who, alongside comedy runs by acts including Taylor Tomlinson, and show series at outdoor venues Fulham Palace and the Badminton Estate.

A landmark moment was Burna Boy’s London Stadium (cap. 80,000) show (pictured) on 3 June, which saw him become the first African artist to headline a UK stadium. Massing was integral to driving ancillary revenues by securing partnership for the show with the likes of Apple and American Express.

He told Access afterwards, “I think it is the model going forwards, big moments are more than just shows, they define culture and can only be carried off with ancillary revenue streams from streaming and partnerships. But not just sponsorship, it is how they help drive the goal of the event. Burna was the first African artist to sell out a stadium. Jay Z didn’t manage to do it without Beyonce. We couldn’t have done it without Apple and Amex. That’s what turns it from a show into a moment.”

Massing’s previous roles include him being LNE VP from 2019 to 2021, after which he held senior roles at Aser Ventures’ LIVENow.