Rob Hallett’s UK-based live events company Robomagic Live has been acquired by US promoter Outback Presents.

Veteran promoter and agent Rob Hallett founded AEG’s UK office in 2005, before leaving the company and launching promoting and artist development venture Robomagic Live in 2015. Among the many acts he has worked with include the Sex Pistols, Bon Jovi and Duran Duran. His work at AEG included promoting Prince’s 2007 run of 21-dates at The O2 arena (cap. 20,000), and Leonard Cohen’s comeback tour.

It is understood the two companies are to work collectively to provide touring opportunities for artists in the US and European markets.

Outback Presents CEO Vaugh Millette said, “Rob is one of the very few legends of the music business that I have met who has a shared vision of building a true artist partnership company where the relationship between promoter and artist is transparent. We are thrilled to welcome Rob into the Outback family.”

Hallett said he met Vaughn after a Ye/Drake show at the Coliseum in Los Angeles and the duo soon realised they wanted to collectively work to create “a more equitable landscape for touring artists on all levels to thrive”.