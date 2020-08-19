Veteran agent and promoter Rob Hallett, and his Robomagic Live operation, has parted company with Live Nation.

After a decade at AEG, Hallet launched Robomagic in 2015 and worked on projects including a Duran Duran arena tour, festivals Caught By The River Thames and Fold. The venture became part of Live Nation three years later.

Speaking of the departure, Hallett said he felt very positive about the future and confident the live scene will be in “rude health” by Spring 2021, albeit with some substantial changes.

He said he was determined to be ahead of the “ongoing curve” and is keen to develop a smaller, more flexible company.

“[By] embracing the new normal, enhanced by new technology, the industry will bounce back in a big way. I would like to thank everyone at Live Nation for their support over the last three years, and I look forward to the next instalment of Robomagic Live,” he said.

Hallett’s impressive career began in the late 1970s promoting pub gigs in his home town of Brighton. In the years since his many roles have included helping to launch the career of Duran Duran and getting them signed to EMI. He spent 10 years at Mashall Arts and was later head of concert and touring at Vince Power’s Mean Fiddler Group.

In 2005 Hallett moved to AEG and as Senior Vice President – International he set up a UK office, where his achievements included overseeing a 21-show run by Prince at AEG-owned The O2, signing Lady Gaga to an exclusive contract with AEG Live, and being instrumental in re-launching the live career of Leonard Cohen.