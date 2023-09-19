Ending a nine-year management tenure at Wembley Stadium (cap. 90,000), stadium director Liam Boylan is vacating the role.

The announcement comes at the end of a summer season that has seen the stadium, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, host more than one million people across 13 events including concerts by The Weeknd and Blur.

Boylan joined the Football Association (FA) operated venue in 2015 as head of events, having previously been lead event manager on concerts by acts including Take That and Foo Fighters while working for SJM Concerts.

Under Boylan’s stewardship, Wembley Stadium played a key role in helping to get events back up and running during the Covid crises, with the venue heavily involved in the Government’s Events Research Programme and staging seven Euro 2020 matches.

He said, “Yes, I am doing the unthinkable and leaving, what I believe is, the best stadium in the world. This is a very special job. The stadium delivery team are at the top of their game and the culture is fantastic.”

Boylan has not revealed the role or company he is moving to but said, “It goes without saying that my next role is an amazing opportunity and something I simply could not turn down”.