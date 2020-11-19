The first socially distanced live music event at The O2 arena (pictured) has been postponed on the same day pre-sale tickets went on-sale for the first socially-distanced live music show at The SSE Arena, Wembley.

The Squeeze show at the AEG-owned, 23,000-capacity, The O2 was due to take place on 5 December with a reduced capacity of 4,700. When the concert was announced, The O2’s VP & GM Steve Sayer told Access that the return of live music to the arena was primarily about building confidence in the UK events industry and providing work in the supply chain.

AEG said the Squeeze gig has been postponed until 27 February 2021 due to logistical concerns resulting from the current lockdown, which is due to end on 2 December.

Separately, tickets went on sale today, 19 November, for a show by Culture Club on 19 December at the 11,500-capacity The SSE Arena, Wembley, with the band performing in front of an audience of 3,000. It will be the first event at the venue with an audience since Morrissey played there on 14 March.

The SSE Arena, Wembley is operated by ASM Global, formed from a merger of AEG Facilities and SMG. The arena’s general manager John Drury told Access that the show will be the first time ASM Global’s Venue Shield Protocol, Covid-safe event guidelines, will be used for a show with a live audience.

ASM Global’s other venues include First Direct Arena (cap, 13,780) in Leeds, Manchester Arena (21,000) and Newcastle’s Utilita Arena (11,000).

Steve Sayer, VP & GM of The O2 said, “It’s disappointing to have to delay this show but I would like to say how grateful we are for the support we’ve received from the industry, fans and our partners and we look forward to Squeeze performing in the arena next year.”

The full interview with John Drury will be published shortly.