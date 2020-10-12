The #WeMakeEvents campaign has launched a survey, for companies to inform them whether they have received any funding from the Culture Recovery Fund.

Companies which applied for the Culture Recovery Fund can take the survey here.

The #WeMakeEvents team say the survey is designed to “measure how much of our sector is benefitting from this great scheme, so we can confirm to the media and politicians how much it’s helped us all.

“Whenever we have questions raised in Parliament the standard reply points to this grant as the cure for our problems. If we are all benefitting, then that’s great news for us all. However, if we haven’t it’s important that we set the record straight.”

Responses are all GDPR compliant and results will be anonymised.