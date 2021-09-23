The first real-world Vision: 2025 conference for two years will take place at Newbury Showground on 20 October.

The event sustainability organisation said the conference will bring together figures from the world of outdoor event sustainability to share knowledge, working practices and look at new products and services to support organisers and suppliers tackling environmental impacts on their journey towards carbon net zero.

The conference will include networking opportunities for Vision: 2025 members and an open-to-all afternoon programme including a series of industry briefings examining new research from experts and organisations on; Net Zero, tackling travel impacts, energy technology and bioplastics.

A session dedicated to net zero, hosted by sustainability charity Julie’s Bicycle, will focus on how panellists are taking action to hit environmental targets at their vents. The session will be followed by a Q&A for delegates to explore how to take this forward with their own organisations.

The Powerful Thinking steering group will launch its Campsite Power Resource Pack for events. The conference will host the Green Supplier Awards, in which three shortlisted suppliers will present their innovative new solutions in elevator pitches to the judges and audience, who will vote to decide the winner.

Vision: 2025 chair Chris Johnson said, “We are looking forward to bringing the event organiser community together this October; we will explore the changing context, share ideas and new solutions, and re-connect as a community taking action.”

Arena Group is this year’s Vision conference headline sponsor. Sustainable brewer, Purity Ales, will be showcasing its range of crafted beers for the networking drinks.

Showman’s Show organiser Johnny Lance said, “After the enforced break for our industry during the pandemic, it is more important than ever that sustainability is central to our plans to return greener and tackle the climate emergency facing the planet.”