Live events may be dormant, but the events industry is still hard at work. Each week, Mash Media will be publishing a list of live virtual events and webinars aimed at helping the events industry navigate the Covid19 crisis.
A listing is not an endorsement, and Mash Media accepts no responsibility for the content or any changes. Send your virtual event or webinar listing to Martin Fullard, editor, Conference News, on mfullard@mashmedia.net
23 March
4pm: Event Organisers Network
The Event Organisers Network will be hosting a catch up for members online at 4pm, 23 March. The virtual event will not only include the analysis of a recent survey, assessing the impact of Covid19 on events business, but also offer a series of short networking sessions.
24 March
4pm: Self-care and self-isolation in events
Looking after your mental health has never been more important. The Covid19 pandemic will likely prove a testing period for a lot of people. Eventwell, the events industry’s mental health champions, will be running regular webinars.
25 March
12.30pm: Eventwell Wellbeing lunch
EventWell wants to support eventprofs witht their mental health and every Wednesday at 12.30pm they will be holding a virtual lunch and chat.
Just grab yourself something to eat and a cuppa, join the meeting and have a natter with your fellow event professionals and peers.
1pm: HBAA Mental Health webinar
The Hotel Booking Agents Association (HBAA) will host the first of a series of webinars to help event and hospitality professionals protect their mental health and wellbeing during the coronavirus crisis and beyond. Sessions last 40 minutes.
2pm: PRG: Hear yourself think
PRG are hosting a panel of events industry veterans who will discuss how the industry can work together to ensure clients realise maximise their event potential.
Richard Bridge, founder and CEO of Top Banana and Robert Dunsmore, creative director, join PRG’s director of corporate and events to discuss, debate and take your questions.
8.30pm: HBAA Mental Health webinar
26 March
10am: EMA: Cancellations, crisis management, and the coronavirus
The Event Marketing Association will be hosting an online webinar for corporate event managers, with the aim of providing knowledge and processes for dealing with cancellations and crisis management.
27 March
10am: Changing from live to virtual events for associations
Brightelm is running a webinar next Friday 27th March for associations entitled ‘Changing from live to virtual events for association’. The session will include discussions and examples from different suppliers and advice from organisers who have already done it. The plan is to give association organisers and stakeholders some practical advice on how to effectively deliver live event content online.
10am: Collecting confirmations
How to close every sale when the enquiries start coming in again. Kate Plowright, CEO of Selling Savvy, is running a series of webinars targeted towards hotel and venue sales staff, as well as for those working in the events industry. This session will be followed by at Q&A at 10.30am.