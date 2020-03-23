Live events may be dormant, but the events industry is still hard at work. Each week, Mash Media will be publishing a list of live virtual events and webinars aimed at helping the events industry navigate the Covid19 crisis.

A listing is not an endorsement, and Mash Media accepts no responsibility for the content or any changes. Send your virtual event or webinar listing to Martin Fullard, editor, Conference News, on mfullard@mashmedia.net

23 March

4pm: Event Organisers Network

The Event Organisers Network will be hosting a catch up for members online at 4pm, 23 March. The virtual event will not only include the analysis of a recent survey, assessing the impact of Covid19 on events business, but also offer a series of short networking sessions.

Join the event here.

24 March

4pm: Self-care and self-isolation in events

Looking after your mental health has never been more important. The Covid19 pandemic will likely prove a testing period for a lot of people. Eventwell, the events industry’s mental health champions, will be running regular webinars.

Join the event here.

25 March

12.30pm: Eventwell Wellbeing lunch

EventWell wants to support eventprofs witht their mental health and every Wednesday at 12.30pm they will be holding a virtual lunch and chat.

Just grab yourself something to eat and a cuppa, join the meeting and have a natter with your fellow event professionals and peers.

Join the event here.

1pm: HBAA Mental Health webinar

The Hotel Booking Agents Association (HBAA) will host the first of a series of webinars to help event and hospitality professionals protect their mental health and wellbeing during the coronavirus crisis and beyond. Sessions last 40 minutes.

Join the event here.

2pm: PRG: Hear yourself think

PRG are hosting a panel of events industry veterans who will discuss how the industry can work together to ensure clients realise maximise their event potential.

Richard Bridge, founder and CEO of Top Banana and Robert Dunsmore, creative director, join PRG’s director of corporate and events to discuss, debate and take your questions.

Join the event here.

8.30pm: HBAA Mental Health webinar

The Hotel Booking Agents Association (HBAA) will host the first of a series of webinars to help event and hospitality professionals protect their mental health and wellbeing during the coronavirus crisis and beyond. Sessions last 40 minutes.

Join the event here.

26 March

10am: EMA: Cancellations, crisis management, and the coronavirus

The Event Marketing Association will be hosting an online webinar for corporate event managers, with the aim of providing knowledge and processes for dealing with cancellations and crisis management.

Join the event here.

27 March

10am: Changing from live to virtual events for associations

Brightelm is running a webinar next Friday 27th March for associations entitled ‘Changing from live to virtual events for association’. The session will include discussions and examples from different suppliers and advice from organisers who have already done it. The plan is to give association organisers and stakeholders some practical advice on how to effectively deliver live event content online.

Join the event here.

10am: Collecting confirmations

How to close every sale when the enquiries start coming in again. Kate Plowright, CEO of Selling Savvy, is running a series of webinars targeted towards hotel and venue sales staff, as well as for those working in the events industry. This session will be followed by at Q&A at 10.30am.

Join the event here.