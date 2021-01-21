PMY Group, an independent technology company in Australia, announced it will acquire UK based digital production services company C3i Group, which has previously worked on events at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff (cap. 74,000), the Open Championship, and the Rugby World Cup.

PMY said the acquisition is part of its ongoing European expansion plans. The company provides technology services and solutions for major events, festivals and venues such as Australia’s Marvel Stadium (53,000), New Zealand’s Westpac Stadium (34,500) and Ireland’s 82,000-capacity Croke Park (pictured).

PMY MD Paul Yeomans said, “Our business has been experiencing rapid growth in Australia and New Zealand, the United States and more recently in Europe, so it makes perfect sense to acquire a strong and well-respected business such as C3i to further that growth. We are excited to welcome C3i into our global team.”

C3i founder Jason Hall will become executive general manager of PMY based in the UK. He said, “PMY and C3i Group are aligned in values encompassing C3i’s existing team, our work, and our steadfast commitment to client outcomes, so we are excited at the opportunity to join PMY and take our service offering to the global stage.”