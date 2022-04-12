Cardiff’s 66,000-capacity Principality Stadium is to host the first major UK stadium event by World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) for three decades.

Owned by the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), the venue is Wales’ national stadium and the home to Welsh rugby internationals. It has hosted myriad sports events including World Championship boxing title fights, football fixtures including the UEFA Champions league final in 2017, and annual events such as Monster Trucks as well as numerous concerts.

The name of the WWE show, which will be staged on 3 September, is yet to be announced but WWE senior vice president live events John Porco said, “The weekend will be filled with a variety of WWE experiences that we believe will leave a lasting memory, on par with SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992.”

Welsh Government minister for economy Vaughan Gething said the event is an important addition to what is shaping up to be a huge year of major sports, music and cultural events in the country: “Wales will provide an iconic location for WWE’s return to the UK after 30 years and showcase our country to a global audience of millions, including extended reach in the USA.”

Principality Stadium manager Mark Williams said that with Principality Stadium being located in the centre of Cardiff it is able to offer WWE fans an unrivalled event experience both inside and outside of the venue.

The stadium’s group sales & operations manager Alex Luff said, “We look forward to working with Michael Levin, John Porco, John P. Saboor and Antony Warren to deliver an unforgettable event under the roof of the Principality Stadium, as we welcome the WWE family and fans to Cardiff.