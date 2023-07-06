Last weekend’s Money In The Bank event at The O2 Arena (cap. 20,000) has set a new record for the highest-grossing arena event in WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) history.

The event on 1 July also became the highest-grossing Money In The Bank (MITB) of all time, while Friday Night SmackDown (30 June) became the highest-grossing SmackDown event ever. The weekend generated a combined gate of more than $5.4 million (£4.2m).

The MITB event – WWE’s first “premium” live show in London for more than 20 years – also set new records for viewership, sponsorship, merchandise and social media. Viewership jumped 17% from last year’s record, and surpassed the last UK premium live event – Clash at the Castle – by 30%.

Sponsorship revenue was up 9% versus the record set in 2022. MITB also set a new record for On Location fan experience packages, becoming the highest-grossing non-WrestleMania event ever.

The O2 senior programming director Christian D’Acuña said, “Hosting the first WWE Premium Live Event to take place in London in over 20 years is something we’re really proud of – it was a huge moment both for us as a venue and for WWE fans in the UK.

“There was an incredible atmosphere across the whole site as fans were immersed in the world of WWE from the minute they arrived at The O2. We want to say a massive thank you to the teams at WWE and Triple A Entertainment, and can’t wait to bring WWE back to London again soon.”