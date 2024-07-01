Etherlive and Spindlewood, two companies which deliver technology solutions to event operators including IMG, AEG, DP Tour, the Royal Horticultural Society and Glastonbury, will rebrand to PMY Group effective 1 July.

The rebranding reflects the ongoing integration of the two businesses into PMY, a company known for its technology expertise in event and venue infrastructure, experience, and intelligence.

Since the acquisitions of Etherlive in March 2021 and Spindlewood in June 2022, both companies have aligned operations and delivery to support growth. It has seen an expansion in scale into Europe, upgraded warehousing and operations teams based out of Birmingham and delivery of innovations such as people counting.

Event Technology EGM Charlie Brownridge said, “With the busy summer event season upon us, this rebranding comes at a perfect time. This change reflects our commitment to delivering cutting-edge event technology solutions and creating amazing experiences.

PMY Group CEO Paul Yeomans said, “Congratulations to our Etherlive and Spindlewood teams on their outstanding legacy and success. Their dedication and innovation have set a high standard, and I am excited about the PMY growth and new opportunities that this next phase will bring.”