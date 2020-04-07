The April issue of Access All Areas is available to read online now.

Click here to read.

In this month’s Access, we go behind the curtain with Richard Quinn, a ground-breaking fashion designer who puts as much emphasis on his events as his clothes. Quinn tells us how he envisioned the colourful and extremely flowery ‘House of Quinn’ at the Royal Horticultural Halls.

Also in the issue, we take a look at how Arena helped bring to life Cheltenham Festival, one of the world’s most prestigious horse racing events. And we cast our eye back upon the Event Production Awards in March, which saw Access celebrating the brightest and best across the industry.

Elsewhere, Access’ Olivia Powell investigates the issue of sexual harassment at festivals, while Jason Thomas, CEO of Tappit, looks at the myriad ways technology will impact our sector.

Enjoy the issue!