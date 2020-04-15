Entertainment and event professionals within Cardiff have been aiding in the transformation of the Principality Stadium into a 2,000-bed hospital for Covid-19 patients.

Company Director of T&M Technical Services, Tom Feierabend, said that he had been ‘waiting for the call’, and that the event industry was asked specifically due to the speed at which they construct structures and sites for events.

Feierabend said: “When a hospital needs to be built in a stadium that’s not just a big empty room, it’s the theatre, TV, and events industry that steps up.

“If there weren’t theatres and music festivals in the UK there would be no power in these field hospitals, there would be no catering in these field hospitals.There would be no field hospitals because there wouldn’t be the equipment and skills required to mobilise and build a small town from scratch in 10 days.”

Feierabend, said the fifth floor of the Principality Stadium, now known as Dragon’s Heart Hospital, was complete.

He continued: “TV and film set companies are building back boards for beds, theatre technicians are running in power for beds, events crew are building marquees and putting down floors.

“Site management teams are managing the flow of equipment and staff, coordinating ID badges, safety, communications, and directing resources where they are needed.”

T&M Technical Services has previously lit up the Senedd, and worked with the National Theatre of Wales and the Sherman Theatre.