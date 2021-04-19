This Wednesday, 21 April, at 10am the latest in our series of Access Live webinars will explore the role of cashless technology at events and how the pandemic is driving demand.

Along with Param Kanabar, CEO of cashless tech providers NOQ, we will hear from two of the outdoor events industry’s most experienced users of the technology. The founder of music festival Standon Calling (cap. 15,000), Alex Trenchard has used a number of different systems at his event since it became the first in the UK to go cashless. Meanwhile, in her ten years in the festival industry, freelance operations and licensing consultant Cassandra Frey-Mills has helped an array of events such as Bluedot (21,000) move to cashless.

The Role of Cashless Tech At Events Post Pandemic session will explore why cashless technology is not yet ubiquitous at outdoor events and whether the pandemic is likely to see a huge uplift in its use. We will explore whether it’s importance will be augmented under Covid-safe event guidelines, both in terms of health and safety issues and track and trace.

The panel will discuss the benefits of the technology for event operators, such as being able to provide cashless transactions offline, how data can be gathered and used, and whether the tech can be used to deliver a more immersive fan experience.

The session will also compare closed loop and open loop systems – the challenges and benefits of both.

Presented in association with the Event Production Show, the webinar will be moderated by Access All Areas editor Christopher Barrett.

Date: 21 April, 10am

Title: The Role of Cashless Tech At Events Post Pandemic