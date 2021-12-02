The independent organisers of 17,000-capacity Hertfordshire festival Standon Calling said the festival’s mainstage action will run for four days, for the first time, next year.

Due to take place from 21-24 July 2022, Standon Calling will have a Thursday mainstage line-up including headliners Madness . Thursday day tickets have been made available for the first time.

Other acts due to perform on the Thursday are Gabrielle, The Subways, The Skints, Nadia Rose, King Charles, Lucy Blue, The Cuban Brothers.

Standon Calling celebrated its 15th anniversary on 22-25 July this year, just three days after the planned Step 4 of the prime minister’s conditional reopening roadmap on 19 July. It was the first festival to take place this year outside of the Government’s Events Research Programme. It is owned and operated by Alex Trenchard, with production overseen by We Organise Chaos.

Trenchard said, “We can’t wait to pick up where we left off. From getting the chance to celebrate together in what was one of our best years yet, and totally against the odds, we’re now excited to extend the good times even more with an even bigger event in 2022.”