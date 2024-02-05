Several performers and food vendors have reportedly complained that they are owed tens of thousands of pounds by independent festival Standon Calling (cap. 10,000) following last summer’s event.

According to a BBC report, one anonymous catering business claimed it has not received the £13,000 it made during the Hertfordshire event last July.

Comedian Rhys James, one of Standon Calling’s performers last year, posted on X that he was still owed money. Mark Watson, who also appeared on the comedy stage, replied to say he had also not been paid.

A group of performers who also appeared at the festival last year, and wished to remain anonymous, also told the BBC they were owed £12,000 including VAT.

The complaints have come during a challenging time for the independent festival sector amid a period of rising costs and inflation. This year has already seen the cancellation of six UK festivals, following the closure of 36 in 2023.

The report came just two days after the Association of Independent Festivals CEO John Rostron called for a critical cut on VAT on festival tickets to avoid further event cancellations this year.

Standon Calling director Alex Trenchard said in a statement, “We apologise for the delay to a small number of payments from our 2023 festival. We are in the process of fulfilling these and contacting any remaining performers and suppliers.”

Standon Calling 2024 is set to take place from 25-28 July, with the lineup still to be announced. The festival won the award for Lineup of the Year at last year’s UK Festival Awards.