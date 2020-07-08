A number of venues and festival sites around the UK have lit up in red over recent days, as part of the #LightItInRed campaign, highlighting the critical condition of the entertainment and events sector.

The campaign follows the #LightItBlue campaign, which began in April and saw venues lighting up in blue to show support for the NHS and key workers. Now, #LightItInRed aims to highlight that months of event cancellations and delays in government support have left the industry in critical condition.

The campaign was launched by UK-based Clearsound Productions Ltd, in partnership with the Backstage Theatre Jobs Forum.

A statement on the campaign’s website reads: “Our goal is to have a conversation with politicians and the government about how the events industry can be saved from a wave of insolvency and how the preservation of over half a million jobs can be ensured.”

Glastonbury Festival lit up a skeleton version of its iconic pyramid stage (pictured), commenting: “Last night, buildings, structures & monuments – including the Pyramid Stage – were lit in red to highlight the plight of the UK events industry and urge the government to support the sector.”

SLX Media lit the Bristol Old Vic theatre in red, commenting that “while the announcement [of a £1.57bn aid package] from the Chancellor was welcome, the entertainment and events industry still remains in a critical condition – with the people who work within it (particularly freelancers) left without the support they need.”

Top photo credit: Jason Bryant, @Fineline_FL