UKEVENTS, the umbrella organisation for the UK events industry, has announced key changes to its executive committee.

Chris Skeith OBE and Susan Tanner have been reappointed to the executive committee.

Priya Narain has stepped down from the executive committee and her role as chair of the skills, talent and diversity working group. This significant area has now been split into two groups: Glenn Bowdin will assume the role of chair of skills and talent group, while the new-look Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) group will be led by three co-chairs – Alden Arnold, Meena Chandler, and Nadu Placca.

Lastly, David Tremmel has been newly appointed to the executive committee, representing industry trade body beam.

Tremmel said, “UKEVENTS is a fantastic platform, a varied collection of partners, agencies, and members, all with a unified voice. Together we can champion change, promote our core values, and get our sector recognised and acknowledged.

“I represent the small to medium event agencies which are currently underrepresented. I understand the issues faced, the problems we encounter, and I am aware of the importance of improving relationships, furthering integration and promoting unity.”

Tremmel also acknowledged concerns among beam members regarding the negative impact of economic factors on service quality. beam aims to set standards, standardise service quality, and advocate for its members within the industry.

Skeith welcomed David Tremmel, stating, “I am delighted to welcome David to the executive committee. Beam has been a very active partner in the field, and David’s unwavering enthusiasm will no doubt be a key asset to us.”