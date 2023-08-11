UKEVENTS, the umbrella organisation for the events industry, has confirmed the Nationwide Caterers Association (NCASS) as its newest partner.

NCASS is the only membership organisation in the UK to support independent food and drink businesses and has been supporting its members to be safe, legal, and profitable for more than 30 years. Its key priorities include raising the profile of its members among the wider events industry, raising safety standards, and to educate on LPG safety.

The association has been campaigning to the Government on several issues, including VAT reductions for the hospitality industry to bring the UK in line with European competition, as well as how inflation has moved many catering businesses beyond the VAT threshold against their wishes.

NCASS managing director Nick Summers (pictured left) said, “NCASS works hand in hand with the events sector and it is paramount to peoples’ livelihoods and the economy that the sector continues to come together through working groups to create a thriving, sustainable industry.”

UKEVENTS chair Chris Skeith OBE (right) said, “With NCASS as a member of UKEVENTS, we are excited to amplify our collective voice and work collaboratively to bring about tangible, positive changes that will contribute to the success of our entire industry.”