UK Music has written to Conservative leadership contenders Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, urging them to support six pledges to help drive jobs and growth in the music industry.

The pledges, outlined by UK Music chief executive Jamie Njoku-Goodwin, include retaining a “global gold standard” for copyright protection, cutting the red tape facing UK musicians and crew touring the EU, and supporting UK music globally by boosting the funding for export schemes.

Njoku-Goodwin also asked the MPs to create a fiscal incentive to encourage new music production, reduce the tax burden on music industry businesses and protect the talent pipeline and secure the future of music education.

Njoku-Goodwin said, “The UK Music industry is a key national asset that generates huge social, economic and reputational benefits for the UK and is a source of pride and joy for millions across our country.

“We must protect it and make the most of our international success and world-leading status. However, the global music industry is an increasingly competitive one, with countries like South Korea investing heavily in their culture – and without similar investment we risk falling behind.

“We need to work in partnership with government to ensure the UK music industry continues to lead the world stage.”