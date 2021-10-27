In response to the Chancellor’s Budget and Spending Review, UK Music chief executive Jamie Njoku-Goodwin has urged Rishi Sunak and the Government to help drive jobs and growth in the UK music industry through its three-point plan.

The first measure outlined was providing funds to enable freelancers to recover. UK Music said this would create opportunities through music education and enable investment in the “next generation of British music success stories”.

UK Music also suggested extending the Culture Recovery Fund while the sector recovers, permanently reducing VAT on hospitality services and ensuring a boost for touring through fostering investment from within the industry.

The other measure outlined was to encourage exports abroad and foster investment by boosting exports schemes including the BPI-administered Music Export Growth Scheme and PRS Foundation’s International Showcase Fund. Introducing a package of fiscal incentives to boost the industry’s export potential was also suggested, as well as a Transitional Support Package and establishing a music export office.

UK Music’s three measures are outlined in its Music Industry Strategic Recovery Plan to help the sector to rebuild after the pandemic.

Njoku-Goodwin said he welcomed measures outlined in the Chancellor’s Budget to maintain business rate relief for hospitality and leisure businesses, and enhance the orchestra tax relief for instrumental groups.

Njoku-Goodwin said, “These next few months are an absolutely critical time for the UK music industry. Following the easing of restrictions, businesses are getting back on their feet and fans are able to enjoy live music again.

“We must not allow that recovery to be derailed as we rebuild our sector post-Covid. It is crucial that we get Government support to help us continue rebuilding and hiring people who went so long without work due to the pandemic.

“Covid halved music’s economic contribution to the UK economy from almost £6 billion a year to £3.1 billion in 2020. If the Government strikes the right note by delivering the support we need, our music industry will come back stronger and bigger than ever.

“We are pleased to see the extension of the orchestras tax relief yet the Government has missed an opportunity to not take forward further music tax incentives to help boost jobs and economic growth. Similarly, business rate relief for venues is very welcome yet we remain concerned about next April’s VAT hike for live events.

“Ministers must put turbo-chargers under the efforts to clear away the barriers that are still making it so hard and expensive for musicians and crew to tour easily in the EU.

“As the domestic music market recovers, the Government should also build on recent trade deals by giving more funding and support for music exports.

“As well as music’s huge economic and cultural importance, we also need to see the Government fully recognise its huge value to our wellbeing by properly funding music education to help nurture our talent pipeline and provide the stars of the future.”

The Music Industry Strategic Recovery Plan comes after UK Music published earlier this month its report, This Is Music 2021, which revealed the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the sector.