Some 70% of Association of Independent Festival (AIF) members who applied were successful in the second round of Culture Recovery Fund.

The organisations said that its member festivals are to receive an average grant of almost £126,000. In total, £5.5m has been allocated to the group of independent festivals, with 62% of the total amount applied for having been offered.

Some 78% of successful applicants have been offered 100% of what they applied for.

AIF CEO Paul Reed said, 71% of the organisation’s members were awarded a grant in the first round of the CRF: “This amounts to over £11m across both rounds and 58 successful applications. We thank the Treasury, DCMS and Arts Council England for this lifeline, and for investing in some of this summer’s independent festivals, enabling them to survive and continue planning in the short term.

“AIF worked tirelessly to ensure that festivals were eligible for the fund in the first place, and to support and service members at every step – sharing information, engaging funding specialists, organising online sessions and working around the clock to support applications.

“This latest government support is invaluable. However, as with the first round, it is important to note that this money did not reach the entire sector, that it will only support some festivals until the end of June and that hurdles remain before festivals are able to plan with confidence – not least the absence of a government intervention on insurance. It is also critically important that the Events Research Programme explores challenges and mitigations around all types of events including festivals.”