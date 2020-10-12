The music and live events industries have welcomed the announcement of the 1,385 venues, festivals, promoters and organisations that have been granted a share of the £257 million Cultural Recovery Fund (CRF), administered by Arts Council England (ACE).

Of the 31 Association of Independent Festival (AIF) members who applied for round one of the CRF, 71% (22) were successful, with total allocated funding equalling £4,461,976. Grants ranged from £50,000 to £783,939.

AIF CEO Paul Reed said, “We thank DCMS and Arts Council England for this support, which amounts to almost £4.5m into the independent festival sector across our membership. This will have a hugely positive impact on the survival of these businesses.”

UK Music CEO Jamie Njoku-Goodwin said it was a huge vote of confidence in UK the music industry: “This funding is fantastic news and will be a lifeline for so many music venues that have been struggling to survive since they first felt the impact of Covid-19 in March.

“It is a huge vote of confidence in the £5.2 billion UK music industry and recognises that our industry will be a key part of the post-pandemic recovery.

“While the music industry will still need support to help it recover, particularly for the 72% of our sector who are self-employed, today is a hugely welcome first step.”

Music Venues Trust CEO Mark Dayvd said the work of DCMS and ACE in creating and delivering the fund had been extraordinary: “We want to recognise the efforts of the government, particularly the secretary of state and the chancellor, to understand what was required by grassroots music venues, develop a solution, and make it happen.”

Geoff Taylor, CEO of record labels association, the BPI, which also organises The BRIT Awards and Hyundai Mercury Prize said he applauded the investment by the Government: “We are delighted to see a wide range of different organisations, from famous venues to orchestras, local pubs and nightclubs, receive funding. This will not only help sustain our cultural life, it will make it easier for music to bounce back as a major driver of economic growth.”

Among the venues to benefits are: 100 Club (£491,000), The Cavern Club (£525,000), the Brudenell Social Club (£220,400), The Clapham Grand (£300,000), Bush Hall (£679,000), Concorde2 (£228,000), Boileroom (£70,000), 229 The Venue (£471,680), Hackney Empire (£585,000), Hootananny Brixton (£250,000), Village Underground (£398,000), Islington Assembly Hall (£235,500), Electric Ballroom (£206,900), Gorilla (£255,500), Deaf Institute (£148,000), Portsmouth Guildhall (£215,000) and The Wedgewood Rooms (£147,300).

Festival recipients include Y-Not Festival (£240,000), Deer Shed Festival (£238,500), Cropredy Festival (£200,000), End of the Road Festival (£250,000), Lost Village Festival (£250,000), Nozstock Festival (£70,000) and Love Supreme Festival (£118,500)

Venue operator recipients include DHP Family (£908,000) and Mission Mars (£1m) while among the promoters to benefit are Crosstown Concerts (£213,000), Eat Your Own Ears (£99,000) and SSD Music (£700,000).