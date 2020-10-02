Organisers of several high-profile events industry campaigns have united to create a taskforce to ensure stronger alignment and more effective communication in fighting for awareness and financial support for the whole industry.

The organisations behind #WeMakeEvents, #Let the Music Play and #WeCreateExperiences will align with One Industry One Voice and are encouraging other campaigns to get in touch.

The three campaigns represent different communities of interest within the £84bn UK events industry, and a diverse range of creative and technical skills, venues, suppliers and infrastructure that make up the UK events eco-system. By joining forces through the One Industry One Voice initiative, the taskforce hopes to coordinate closely on campaign dates; to amplify each other’s messages where relevant; share and agree on data and statistics to accurately reflect key industry numbers; align closely on key industry asks of Government; and to promote each other’s activities.

The taskforce incorporates umbrella trade organisations the UK Live Music Group, which represents the UK’s live music industry, Business Visits and Events Partnerships (BVEP) – which represents the conference, exhibition and outdoor events sector, along with events and entertainment technology trade association the Professional Lighting and Sound Association (PLASA).

Live Music Group chair Greg Parmley said, “With a long dark winter ahead for many in the arts, culture and events spaces, it’s imperative that we work closely together. Bringing the campaigns under one collective cross group addresses the need to communicate both short and medium-term tactics as well as the longer-term plans required to support the industry.”

PLASA started the #WeMakeEvents campaign in May 2020 as a response to its members plight. Its MD Peter Heath said, “We are immensely proud of how this has galvanised into over 22 trade bodies, along with thousands of industry professionals from over 28 countries, all working together voluntarily to create awareness of the whole events supply chain and the urgent need for financial support.

“The alignment of the major hashtags allows us all to communicate more, maximise our efforts and streamline our voice to Government.”

BVEP chair Simon Hughes said, “Many different industry sectors will be looking to government for additional help and assistance in the next few weeks, alongside the more public/corporate targeting with the narrative of confidence and expertise. So it will be critical to ensure that messaging with the various target audiences are aligned across the extended eco-system that comprises the whole of the event industry in the UK and the extensive supply chain that supports many thousands of livelihoods and enriches the lives of millions of people from all parts of society.“

Sign up to support the campaign here.

