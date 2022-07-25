The UK has been confirmed as the host nation of Eurovision 2023, in place of Ukraine, with the search for the host city now underway.

A bidding process for the host city starts this week and several cities are putting themselves forward following the UK’s runner-up position this year, including Glasgow, Cardiff, Liverpool, London, Birmingham and Manchester.

As winners of this year’s Eurovision, Ukraine was supposed to host the event in 2023 as per tradition, but the BBC and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) decided it would be unsafe for it to be held there following Russia’s invasion.

BBC director general Tim Davie said, “It is a matter of great regret that our colleagues and friends in Ukraine are not able to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. Being asked to host the largest and most complex music competition in the world is a great privilege.

“The BBC is committed to making the event a true reflection of Ukrainian culture alongside showcasing the diversity of British music and creativity. The BBC will now begin the process to find a host city to partner with us on delivering one of the most exciting events to come to the UK in 2023.”

Parklife festival co-founder and Night time economy adviser for Greater Manchester Sacha Lord has voiced his support for Manchester hosting, saying there is “no better city” to hold the event.

Leader of the City of Manchester Bev Craig said, “A world-class music city, brilliant venues, experience in hosting major events, and of course one of the UK’s largest Ukrainian populations- we are confident we will make it a Eurovision to remember.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan confirmed that London will be bidding for the event: “It’s very disappointing for Ukraine that they will be unable to host Eurovision next year. London is ready and willing to step in. We would be honoured to put on a contest that celebrates the people of Ukraine and shows off the very best of Britain.”

According to a EurovisionWorld.com poll cited by the mayor of Liverpool Joanne Anderson, Liverpool is the “fan favourite” to host the event. She added, “Music is the lifeblood of Liverpool. The people, communities and businesses of this city would embrace the fantastic chaos of this global music event.”

Birmingham City Council leader Cllr Ian Ward said, “We would be honoured to host Eurovision 2023. You’ll be guaranteed a warm welcome and we would stage an unforgettable event.”