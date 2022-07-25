Jamal Chalabi, Backlash Productions tour and production manager and Tour Production Group (TPG) sustainability facilitator, has joined live event industry charity Ecolibrium as trustee.

Chalabi brings 30 years of touring and production experience to the charity, which supports the live event and music industry in tackling the environmental impacts of travel.

Through his role at Backlash Productions, Chalabi has worked with artists such as DJ Shadow, Pendulum, Bring Me The Horizon, Massive Attack and James Bay, while supporting tour teams to consider sustainability and take action to reduce emissions.

In his role at TPG, Chalabi shares best practice, guidance and tools for working with artists to create sustainable tours that he has gathered over the years.

Chalabi’s work has included a project with Massive Attack to reduce tour emissions while building a model for low carbon future tours; allowing James Bay to travel the 2,000 miles of his UK tour by EV; and supporting Bring Me The Horizon to reduce their arena tour emissions by 38% in 2021.

Chalabi said, “After working on many tours and productions over the years and designing strategies to reduce their environmental impacts, it’s clear that emissions from travel are a huge factor that must be addressed if the industry is going to make the positive contribution to climate action that the future necessitates.

“If we can’t maintain a liveable climate on our planet there is no music industry; our systems have to change; it’s not if but when, and the Live Events and Music Industry has an opportunity to lead the way, engaging fans and networks along the way. Ecolibrium has made great progress in supporting the industry in tackling its greatest impact and I’m pleased to bring my experience to growing this mission.”

Jamal joins the eleven current Ecolibrium trustees from across the industry, including From the Fields director Ben Robinson, Boomtown co-founder Chris Rutherford, environmental consultant Liz Warwick and Greenpeace UK board member Ed Gillespie.