Kendal Calling (cap. 35,000) promoter From the Fields has partnered with sustainability impact agency betternotstop to deliver the Cumbria music festival’s sustainable impact strategy for 2022.

From the Fields, which also organises events such as bluedot festival, has previously committed to sustainability measures at Kendal Calling such as banning single-use plastic bottles on site and converting all lights to LEDs.

With the assistance of betternotstop, Kendal Calling’s new strategy includes launching the Leave Nothing But Memories campaign; the overarching set of initiatives helping to increase the festival’s positive social impact.

It will also release the inaugural More Than Music Report which surveyed 100 UK Music Festivals to assess their social and environmental impact. Betternotstop said a quarter of respondents are publicly committed to three actions: having a publicly available sustainability policy, delivering social impact and taking action to offset carbon production.

A campsite crew team is to be recruited at Kendal Calling, with the aim of minimising litter in the campsites and collect data about audience behaviour. From the Fields said it is focused on reducing the total tonnage of tent and campsite waste left over after Kendal Calling and will work on gathering data to help inform future initiatives.

The strategy will also highlight ways in which people and organisations can demonstrate their commitment to reducing their environmental impact before, during and after the festival. Traders, suppliers, artists and customers will be asked to commit to the festival’s trader pledge.

Kendal Calling director Andy Smith said, “We are certain that the initiatives betternotstop are helping us to deliver will create a lasting legacy for the festival.”

Betternotstop founder Hannah Cox said, “We have loved working alongside the Kendal Calling team to create, embed and deliver a full range of positive impact initiatives, some behind the scenes and others visible right across the festival site.”

This year’s Kendal Calling takes place from 28-31 July for the first time since 2019 at Lowther Deer Park, with a lineup including Supergrass, Stereophonics, Bastille and The Kooks.