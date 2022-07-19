Bluedot festival (cap. 21,000) promoter From The Fields has partnered with commericial property company Bruntwood to launch a bespoke VIP area at festival’s Jodrell Bank Observatory site.

For the fifth edition of the festival, which takes place from 21-24 July, Bruntwood will create a VIP area featuring a co-working space with free hot drinks, Wi-Fi, charging points, work stations and a ‘chillout area’ with street food vendors, a bar and premium toilets.

Ahead of the festival, Bruntwood and bluedot ran talks series Bluedot In Conversation, hosted at Bruntwood Works and Bruntwood SciTech buildings in Manchester. They featured speakers such as TV and radio presenter Tom Heap, women’s rights activist Helen Pankhurst and senior leaders from the Royal Exchange Theatre and Manchester venue Band on the Wall.

With production handled by Engine No.4, this year’s lineup at the music, arts and science festival includes Bjork, Mogwai, Groove Armada, Metronomy Professor Jim Al-Khalili and Stewart Lee. The festival was recently acquired by LA-based Superstruct Entertainment.

Bruntwood marketing director Nicola McGee said, “This partnership with bluedot is extremely important to us, because by nurturing a cultural scene that encourages curious minds, it aligns with our purpose of supporting communities and helping our regions and cities to thrive.”