London Warehouse Events (LWE) and virtual live events platform Sansar have announced the line-up for its upcoming Tobacco Dock Virtual event: a digital recreation of the 16,000sqm East London venue.

LWE, the promoter behind London’s 12,000-capacity Junction 2 festival, will host the free-to-attend event from 2-3 April 2021, which is available across and devices, browsers and VR headsets.

The confirmed artists playing at the event include: Chase & Status, Adam Beyer, Wilkinson, Hot Since 82, Patrick Topping, Eats Everything, Camo & Krooked, Flava D, Sherelle Imogen, Emerald and Mollie Collins.

Along with streaming performances across four arenas from over 40 other electronic artists, the event will offer gaming options and the customisation of avatars, quests and challenges.

It will also include pre-party and after-party options, with the aim of “replicating the social experience as closely as possible”.

LWE director Paul Jack previously described the event as the next step in the company’s development of virtual events “sitting alongside the real world”.

He added, “this next step on our journey will pave the way for hybrid events within a fully immersive digital and physical space, providing a huge new platform to showcase music.”

Pictured: Tobacco Dock, East London