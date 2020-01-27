Tobacco Dock recently welcomed 120 guests including those from event agencies, exhibition organisers and venue finders, as well as over 100 corporate clients, to showcase its plans for 2020.

The venue has recently started the next phase of a £10m investment programme to upgrade its facilities.

Guests had the opportunity to experience the brand-new winter pavilion in the Gallery Courtyard. This architect-designed structure has been installed to link Great Gallery and Little Gallery and conserve heat in the coldest months of the year. It is designed to fit seamlessly into the Grade 1 listed building and whilst also still allowing guests to enjoy the views and atmosphere of the wider venue.

Attendees had an early insight into the enhancements planned for Tobacco Dock over the coming year, including refurbishment of over 3,716spm of the Vaults with new floors and the latest generation of energy-efficient lighting, a brand-new Tasting Room and second production kitchen, Living Wall and extensive landscaping on the Quayside Walkway, as well as improvements to existing facilities such as new lifts.

Guests also enjoyed hospitality from Tobacco Dock Food, trying canapés and bowl food.

Tobacco Dock’s Commercial Director, Jonathan Read, said: “These developments represent the most dramatic changes to the building since we relaunched as an events venue in 2012. Based on research with over 250 clients we are investing to further enhance the client and guest experience and to maintain our position as London’s most demanded venue for creative, engaging events from the intimate to the massive, from a C-Suite off-site to global product launch.”