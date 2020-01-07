Tobacco Dock has announced the next phase of its £10m investment plan, the first project being the addition of a winter pavilion, linking the Great and Little Galleries. This architect-designed structure will be installed in the Great Gallery Courtyard and give delegates and guests an indoor path between the two key spaces. The pavilion’s design echoes the lines of the 200-year-old building.

Tobacco Dock’s commercial director, Jonathan Read, said: “The versatile layout of our venue is one of its greatest assets. The mixture of indoor and outdoor spaces creates an engaging delegate journey no matter the type of event. However, in the winter months it can get a little chilly for those moving between these two key spaces in the venue which will be solved by this stunning structure.

“The winter pavilion is a terrific solution. In keeping with the iconic architecture of our Grade 1 listed building, the ample use of glass keeps the pavilion light-filled and creates a seamless journey for delegates.”

Tobacco Dock will be holding a showcase on 23 January 2020 to unveil its winter pavilion and outline its other infrastructure plans for the next 12 months.

For further information, contact Sarah Clayton, sarahc@tobaccodocklondon.com