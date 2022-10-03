ByteDance-owned social media platform TikTok has promoted David Mogendorff from head of UK artist partnerships to head of UK music operations.

Modendorff (pictured), whose previous roles include YouTube head of artist relations EMEA, and digital media director talent & music at MTV UK and International, joined TiKTok in 2020.

He said, “I couldn’t be prouder of the work we’ve done over the last two years growing TikTok’s vibrant artist community, breaking countless hit records and building our outstanding team. Looking forward to working ever closer with our highly valued partners across the artist and label community to discover, empower and support the next generation of superstar artists.”