Events industry resource The Power of Events (POE) has announced it will expand its Schools Engagement Programme to all 4,210 secondary schools across the UK within the next five years.

In January, POE ran a pilot in the East of England with the aim of introducing pupils aged 13-18 to the opportunities available within the events industry. It said that in the Spring term, the programme has so far engaged more than 3,000 pupils from 17 schools: “The engagement numbers soared to a promising 65% average in pupils’ awareness of the sector and career consideration post-presentation, up from an initial 2% pre-presentation.”

POE is now calling on businesses to collaborate with their local peers to be part of this educational project by supporting new regional roll-outs. It said supporters will enable direct impact in shaping the educational journey of thousands of pupils. It is calling for industry professionals to volunteer as Schools Ambassadors, presenting The Power of Events content in their local schools.

POE founder Rick Stainton (pictured) said, “This initiative not only provides an excellent CSR opportunity but also helps secure the future of the UK events industry – we have over 200 Schools Ambassadors already signed up and ready to go into schools as and when we launch in their region. We’re hoping as we start to launch into new regions later in the year, many more organisations and event professionals from all sectors will put themselves forward to support this unique cross Four Nations movement, elevating the impact to unprecedented levels.”