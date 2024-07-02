Experiential creative agency the Smyle Group has been acquired by The Human Network, the parent company of independent agency Identity.

Smyle delivers live activations, digital and physical experiences and content for brands. Its divisions include NJ Live (gaming), The Sports Presentation Company (fan engagement), Dreamlike State (on screen content), and Powered by Humans (employee engagement). The acquisition by The Human Network unites the properties with Identity and Identity Sports. Collectively, the group has worked on projects including The Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, Spotify’s Wrapped Live and The London New Year’s Eve Fireworks and Drone Show.

The Human Network and Identity CEO Michael Gietzen said the move means The Human Network is now the largest independently owned group of experiential and creative agencies: “We share a connected passion to drive human experience through everything we do. By uniting our strengths, we have created a formidable force that will enable us to deliver unparalleled service, creativity, and value to our clients, while creating a diverse, inclusive and equitable environment where our employees can thrive.”

Smyle Group MD Dominic Thomas-Smith said that the agencies’ combined resources meant they were collectively poised to revolutionise the events industry: “As we embark on our new journey as part of The Human Network, we remain focused on our mission to push the boundaries of creativity to deliver truly extraordinary experiences on a global scale.”

Smyle Group co-founder and group executive director Rick Stainton is to step down from his role at Smyle at the end of the year. Stainton will continue his efforts leading The Power of Events.

“I know Smyle Group are in brilliant hands for the future with Michael and Dominic, my first ever employee, leading the business into the next phase of its exciting journey as part of The Human Network,” said Stainton. “I look forward to continuing to work with both of them and the wider team through their ongoing support of The Power of Events.”

In March, Smyle Group CEO Keith O’Loughlin announced his departure from the agency after five years in the role.

Pictured: Michael Gietzen, CEO of The Human Network and Identity (left) and Smyle Group MD Dominic Thomas-Smith.