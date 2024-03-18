Smyle Group CEO Keith O’Loughlin has announced his departure from the experiential creative agency after five years in the role.
Smyle delivers live activations, digital and physical experiences and content for brands.
O’Loughlin led Smyle’s transformation from a founder-led agency to an agency backed by private equity partners Rockpool.
Smyle’s creative experience experts now include; NJ Live (gaming), The Sports Presentation Company (fan engagement), Dreamlike State (on screen content), and Powered by Humans (employee engagement).
O’Loughlin said, “After five happy and successful years building the Smyle Group, diversifying the community and leadership, diversifying the client base and product offer, embedding sustainability and compliance it is time to hand the executive leadership baton to Andrew Friedlander, Dominic Thomas-Smith, Lee Ashton, Nick Joyce, Rick Stainton and the brilliant team.
“Thanks to all for your support in making Smyle a brilliant place to spend an important part of my career and life journey – it has been energising working with such talented people.”
Before joining Smyle in 2019, O’Loughlin was chief executive at TRO, before working at K& Consulting as a consultant and educator.