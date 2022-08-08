Smyle Group has acquired sports and fan engagement agency Sports Presentation Company for an undisclosed sum.

Sports Presentation Company, founded by Andy Friedlander in 2011, creates stadium/arena and fan zone experiences for regional properties including the English Football League, England Netball, as well as venues including Wembley Arena (cap. 12,500), Manchester Arena (21,000) and The O2 (20,000).

Smyle co-founder Rick Stainton said, “Andy has a passionate team and first-class portfolio of clients. Sports Presentation Company and its fan experiences massively enhance the overall impact of sports events.”

The agency expands the fan experience specialism of the Smyle Group alongside gaming professionals NJ Live, who joined the Group in 2021.

The acquisition aims to support the sport and fan agency’s domestic and international growth plans. As part of the acquisition, Sports Presentation Company will also have access to Smyle’s strategic, creative, production and measurement assets.

Sports Presentation Company Andy Friedlander said, “We have been at the vanguard of the fast-growing sports presentation sector as the expectations of stadium fans, TV viewers and rights holders has gradually increased.

“We are ready to do more of the work we love, while learning from people we respect who share our passion for creativity, operational excellence and ethical business.”