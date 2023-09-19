The Power of Events has announced the launch of its Event Industry Insight App.

The app will be promoted via The Power of Events’ Cross Four Nation Tour, which will include over 20 engagements throughout October.

The app aims to help industry partners with their insight, data and research needs, leveraging The Power of Events’ cross seven sectors community.

All event professionals are invited to download the app and register. The app’s founder, Rick Stainton, said in doing so, it will “help the industry become better understood, valued and respected.”

Several organisations are already looking to deploy the app to support research projects – including Leeds Beckett University, LIVE, Handle Freelance Solutions, UK Live Event Freelancers, Forum and The BACK LOUNGE – with more in the pipeline.

The Power of Events tour will begin in Wakefield at Production Futures ON TOUR on 28 September and will then head to other locations in Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and England. The team will additionally visit university and industry partner events.

Throughout the tour, there will also be prize draws. Attendees can participate by downloading and registering in the app, for a chance to win tickets for: NFL London, ATP Tour Finals, Bournemouth 7s Festival, Drumsheds gigs, a choice of one of Reading/Leeds/Wireless/Latitude festivals, Disney100 at ExCeL London, a complimentary stay at The Celtic Manor Resort, event diploma courses, and event industry awards tickets.

Stainton (pictured left) said, “We are always listening, encouraging feedback on what we can do to help make this industry better understood, valued and respected. Faster access to quality data, a broader range of research participants and more dynamic engagement tools have been suggested – boosted by the unique reach of The Power of Events across the seven sectors throughout the Four Nations in one hit.

“This roadshow is also our way of sharing our vision and future projects – such as the up and coming Careers Hub section on the platform and the Schools Engagement Programme launching by the end of 2023.”