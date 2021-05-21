The second event of AEG’s O2 Arena full-capacity Welcome Back Shows has been announced with Ministry of Sound Classical set to play at the 20,000-capacity venue in London on 13 November.

The Welcome Back Series, starting in August, will play to full-capacity crowds in the arena for the first time since March 2020.

The second event announced is a 30th-anniversary celebration of the orchestra and the largest yet in the classical show’s history. It will feature the 50-piece London Concert Orchestra and special guest DJs including DJ Paul Oakenfold.

The first event announced was a performance by UK comedian Mo Gilligan + Friends with The Black British Takeover, taking place on 8 December.

The O2 VP and GM Steve Sayer said, “The past year has been tough for everyone connected with music including the fans, DJ’s, artists and all the crew but this will be the ultimate celebration and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back for three decades of dance in one night.”

The O2 head of sponsorship Gareth Griffiths added, “Seeing the return of The O2 arena to full-capacity is going to be very special. Our Welcome Back Shows are a sign that brighter times are coming.”

The O2 said more full-capacity shows are to be announced in the coming weeks.