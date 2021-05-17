AEG has announced The O2 arena’s full-capacity event reopening plans, barely a week after the 20,000-capacity venue hosted The BRIT Awards with an audience of 4,500 without social distancing.

Commencing in August, the series of Welcome Back events will play to full-capacity crowds in the arena for the first time since March 2020.

The first event to be announced is a performance by UK comedian Mo Gilligan + Friends with The Black British Takeover on 8 December.

The O2 arena VP & GM Steve Sayer said, “We’re ready to welcome full-capacity crowds back to The O2 again, and The Welcome Back Shows are going to bring so much joy to fans who have been missing us almost as much as we’ve been missing them. We have created a truly spectacular programme of events to reopen the venue, and 2022 looks set to be our busiest ever”

Emma Bownes, VP of programming for AEG Europe said, “We’re planning a stunning string of events that will bring the best in comedy, dance, afrobeat, rock and pop to London and give fans what they’ve been waiting for. We’re delighted to be launching our return season with the very best of British comedy and know that hearing The O2 arena roar with 20,000 laughs is the tonic we all need.”

AEG said further show will be announced shortly.