The Kia Oval, home of Surrey County Cricket Club, has partnered with Halo Solutions to streamline event safety and security at the 27,500-capacity ground.

The venue, which also includes a conference and events centre, said it has partnered with Halo to ensure venue and event managers have information in real-time as well as robust post-event reporting.

Halo said its system streamlines event management from the control room to the staff on the ground, connecting multiple agencies, venue functions, and previously disconnected teams. It has a connection to the venue’s official club app so the public can report issues and incidents directly to the control room. Delivery teams can log and record incidents using Halo in real-time with mobile and desktop applications.

Kia Oval sales and marketing manager Emily Clarke said, “It is paramount that everyone at the ground feels safe and secure. Halo Solutions allows fans to inform us of key information around the ground with ease, as well as the sharing of information internally across the Club. I have no doubt that Halo will help support the smooth delivery of all match-days at The Kia Oval.”

Halo Solutions operations executive Becky Hutson said, “The Kia Oval is an iconic cricket ground, with a great team. Our public reporting integration with their official app will improve an already incredible experience for the fans and the staff even further.”