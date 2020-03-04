Mobile bar company The Cocktail Service has recently been appointed to manage event operations for Edrington-Beam Suntory UK, the UK’s largest whisky distributor.

The Cocktail Service will provide an ‘all-in-one’ solution encompassing logistics, warehousing and staffing to run its events across the UK. The collaborative approach to delivering pop-up bars will provide Edrington-Beam Suntory UK with an integrated solution to events management.

Edrington-Beam Suntory UK is the sales, marketing and logistics joint venture of global spirits producers Edrington and Beam Suntory. It distributes a range of premium brands including The Macallan, Laphroaig, Highland Park, Maker’s Mark, Bowmore, Roku and The Famous Grouse.

The Cocktail Service will deliver at least 100 events and tradeshows per year across Edrington-Beam Suntory UK’s portfolio from April.

Co-founder of The Cocktail Service, Nick Ford, said: “This is a significant milestone in our continued growth in the drinks and events industries. Edrington-Beam Suntory UK was attracted to our ability to provide nationally, a complete service for its event delivery.

“We will look after its assets, point of sale, warehousing, stock and staffing. Previously, this would have meant Edrington-Beam Suntory UK having to co-ordinate several agencies and internal resources across logistics, maintenance, staffing and stock. Our integrated solution provides all these services cost effectively with a UK-wide reach.

“Our unique cost-effective offering is proving attractive in the events industry and we look forward to continued growth this year.”

The Cocktail Service provides mobile bars for events and festivals. The Oxford-based company runs more than 600 events per year, including full bar management at 17 festivals. Its clients include Adidas, Facebook, Harrods, Quintessential Brands and Inception Group.

Edrington-Beam Suntory UK’s procurement manager, Helen Connolly, said: “Our objective was to have one partner to store, maintain, deliver, build and collect a portfolio of bars and stands.

“We also wanted to provide knowledgeable bartenders and sampling teams at both trade and consumer events across the UK, so we were delighted to award this contract to The Cocktail Service.

“It was evident throughout the tender process The Cocktail Service fully understands our requirements. The team has vast experience, share similar values and has a good cultural fit with Edrington-Beam Suntory UK.

“Sustainability is a key focus for us, and we were really impressed with the company’s environmental credentials, particularly the fact it has its own allotment and solution for waste fruit and left-over ingredients.

“The Cocktail Service was very impressive and presented the best value – we are very excited to work together.”