The Association for Lighting Production and Design’s (ALPD) Awards for Excellence, which provides young designers and programmers with the opportunity to showcase talent and create productions, will return this year.

The Awards span the three categories of lighting design, programming and production electrics. Winners will receive their awards at the ‘Lighting Lunch’ – an annual Christmas event for lighting and production professionals within the live entertainment sector. Winners of the awards will enter a six-month mentoring scheme with an industry professional, to run alongside the initial stage of their career.

The Awards are open to all current, UK-based, higher education students, recent graduates, and affiliate members of the ALPD.

Students wishing to present their skills in lighting design are encouraged to enter The Michael Northen Award, sponsored by the Mousetrap Foundation. Aspiring production electricians can enter The Fred Foster Production Electrician Award, sponsored by ETC and dedicated to the company’s late CEO, Fred Foster. Programmers can enter the WYSIWYG Programmers Award, sponsored by WYSIWYG.

Student winners of the Awards for Excellence will have their work showcased through a series of press releases to industry media outlets including the ALD’s bi-monthly journal FOCUS. Winners will also network with designers, chief and production electricians, engineers, programmers and suppliers such as Hawthorn, White-Light, Blue-I Media, AC-Entertainment and PRG XL Video.

Entries must be received by midnight on the closing date of 31 October.