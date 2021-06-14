Promoter and venue operator TEG MJR has expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of London venues XOYO and Camden Assembly (pictured).

TEG MJR (formerly the MJR Group), which operates the likes of Digbeth Arena (cap. 3500), Engine Rooms (800) and Sub89 (600), will host live music events, brand experiences and community events in both venues, while working with local and national promoters.

The promoter, founded in 2019, said it will enhance the production infrastructure of 800-capacity XOYO in Shoreditch and relaunch the venue with a three-date residency with DJ Skream and further weekly residency parties to be announced.

The 400-capacity Chalk Farm pub Camden Assembly (formerly The Barfly) will continue to trade daily with live shows, club nights and electronic music events upstairs.

TEG CEO Geoff Jones said, “These are two of London’s most loved venues. We will honour their legacies whilst bringing new and unbeatable live music and event experiences to patrons. This move gives us a presence in the vibrant London music scene.”

TEG MJR COO Dan Ickowitz-Seidler said, “The location of both venues is incredible and we are committed to respecting their past and investing in their future, with plans to offer fantastic, contemporary experiences.”

TEG MJR said further information on XOYO and Camden Assembly’s event programmes will be released in the coming weeks.