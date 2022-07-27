Australasian live entertainment company TEG has announced the formation of TEG Europe, which will merge TEG’s UK-based operations into a single entity based out of Bristol and London.

TEG Europe comprises five different divisions: TEG Live Europe, TEG Venues, Propaganda, Ticketek and Ovation.

TEG Live Europe includes the former TEG MJR’s touring business which has toured artists including Snoop Dogg, Sia, Hans Zimmer, 50 Cent, Tom Jones, and Culture Club.

TEG Venues consists of 10 owned, operated, co-promoted, and programmed venues throughout the UK, including Tramshed (cap. 1,000) in Cardiff, XOYO (800) in London and The Mill (1,000) in Birmingham.

Propaganda is TEG Europe’s night club brand, Ticketek is an end-to-end ticketing service and Ovation is TEG’s data science and analytics business.

TEG, which acquired Bristol-based promoter and venue operator MJR Group in 2019, operates in seven countries worldwide with offices in Australia, New Zealand, south-east Asia and the UK.

TEG CEO Geoff Jones said, “Thanks to the success and hard work of the TEG MJR Team we already promote more than 2,000 shows annually in the UK and Europe. Since the introduction of Ticketek into the UK in 2020, we now ticket some of Britain’s most prestigious venues, and we have since introduced a unique and powerful offering to venues and Promoters in Ovation.

“By combining these businesses into a single customer focused operation, we are well positioned to work with new and existing industry partners in the UK and Europe to help grow their businesses while continuing our own growth in the region.”